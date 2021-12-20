KOPIA distributes laptops among NARC’s researchers

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 /DNA/ – The Korea Program on International Agriculture (KOPIA) Pakistan Centre distributed eight laptops to the scientists actively participating in ongoing three Technical Cooperation Projects (TCP’s) for successful implementation. The ceremony, was arranged at the Community Hall in the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC). Ambassador of Republic of Korea, Suh Sangpyo Dr. Cho Gyoung-rae, Director KOPIA also attended the ceremony.

The Chairman PARC, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, appreciated the Government of People of Republic of Korea for the support and discussed future bilateral cooperation.

The technical cooperation projects include self-sufficiency of virus free potato seed multiplication by ‘Aeroponic Technique’, Chilli production and post-harvest management technology development in Pakistan, and establishment of production technology of major fodder crops in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea H.E. Mr Suh Sangpyo lauded the efforts made by the Pakistani scientists and reaffirmed their commitment to support Pakistan in achieving self-sufficiency and food security through successful transfer of modern technology.

Dr. Cho Gyoung-rae, Director KOPIA appreciated the untiring efforts and dedication of Pakistani scientists for the success of projects. Later, the Ambassador visited the TCP project sites.=DNA

================