Kenyan envoy pays farewell call on FS
Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood received Kenyan HC Prof Bitok for a farewell call. FS appreciated his valuable efforts for promotion of ties over the past 7 years.
The Foreign Secretary lauded efforts of Prof Bitok which he made to cement relations between the two countries. Prof Bitok is leaving Pakistan after completing his term. He was also Dean of the African Group.
