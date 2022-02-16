Thursday, February 17, 2022
Kenyan envoy pays farewell call on FS

February 16, 2022

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood received Kenyan HC Prof Bitok for a farewell call. FS appreciated his valuable efforts for promotion of ties over the past 7 years.

The Foreign Secretary lauded efforts of Prof Bitok which he made to cement relations between the two countries. Prof Bitok is leaving Pakistan after completing his term. He was also Dean of the African Group.

