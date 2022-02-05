Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in France

Paris; Feb 5 /DNA/ – An event was held today at Pakistan Embassy in Paris, France to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day. A large number of people attended the event, including those from local Pakistani and Kashmiri community.

Messages of President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan were read out to the audience.

A documentary highlighting Indian atrocities in IIOJK was also screened on the occasion.

A photographic exhibition showing the plight of Kashmiris, who are under Indian military siege in IIOJK, was put on display at the embassy.

Speakers expressed their solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), condemned the worst human rights violations taking place there at the hands of Indian Occupation Forces and called upon the international community to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Speaking on the occasion, Charge d’Affaires a.i. Mr. Muhammad Amjad Aziz Qazi highlighted the significance of Kashmir Solidarity Day both for Pakistan as well as for the Kashmiri people. He also underscored that Pakistan will continue to extend diplomatic, political and moral support to the people of IIOJK until they achieve their legitimate right to self determination.

He also appreciated the Pakistani and Kashmiri community living in France supporting the Kashmir cause by holding public demonstrations and participating in events on all important occasions relating to Kashmir. The event was held in compliance with the Covid-19 restrictions of the French government.