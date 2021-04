Karrot Hydropower Project to be completed by April 2022

BEIJING: Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque has expressed the confidence that Karrot Hydropower Project would be completed by China Three Gorges Corporation (CTGC) by April 2022, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

During his visit to the Three Gorges Dam, the world’s largest hydroelectric dam in Yichang, the ambassador had a meeting with Zhang Dingming, Executive Vice President of China Three Gorges Corporation (CTGC).

Three Gorges Dam’s administration presented its role in water management, flood control, and energy generation in China.

Mr. Zheng said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, CTGC sent a medical team to Pakistan for solidarity with Pakistan in May 2020.

This medical team provided medical services to the Chinese officials working on Karrot Hydropower Project and Pakistani staff and the local community there. He expressed his satisfaction with the government’s support and vowed to complete the project on time despite COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ambassador thanked CTGC’s generous support to Pakistan during COVID-19 pandemic and greatly appreciated the professionalism and commitment of the engineers and workers of CTGC working on the Karrot Hydropower Project.

During the visit to the First People’s Hospital of Yichang, the Ambassador met Mr. Cui Xiangjun, Secretary of CPC Committee of the Hospital and paid tribute to the heroic efforts of the Solidarity Medical Team working in Pakistan. The Ambassador also presented a Letter of Appreciation in recognition of the Medical Team’s excellent services in Pakistan.

On 10 April 2021, the Ambassador attended the 64th Chinese Sturgeon Release Ceremony in Yichang. He appreciated the Chinese government and the CTGC for their continued efforts for the protection of the Yangtze River and the conservation of the Chinese sturgeon.

He expressed his confidence that after establishing the Sister-City relationship between Haripur and Yichang, cooperation between the two cities would further strengthen in environment protection and ecological conservation.