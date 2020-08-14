Karachi to see opening of its second Street Library today

KARACHI : Second street library of Karachi will be inaugurated on Independence Day (today) at Baloch Chowk in Lyari.

The first street library in the city, with over 600 books on different subjects, was inaugurated on December 25, last year on the occasion of the 144th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The street library in Lyari has been established at Baloch Chowk in collaboration with the District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani is expected to inaugurated the street library today.

The city administration had initiated work for setting up the second street library of the metropolis from July 05 this year.

The first street library of Karachi is located at the Commissioner’s Corner at Metropole.

The library was inaugurated by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah.

Appreciating the establishment of the library, Shah said that the library will promote reading culture. He announced that similar kind of libraries will also be established in other cities of the province, including Hyderabad and Sukkur.

Meanwhile, Shallwani said that the idea of setting up a street library was part of his efforts towards the promotion of reading culture in the city. He said all six districts of the city will have such street libraries in the coming days.

It is pertinent to mention here that after Karachi, Hyderabad is all set to get its first street library on the Independence Day of Pakistan which is being celebrated across the country today.

The Hyderabad administration has developed a street library at city’s iconic “Thadi Sadak” (cool breeze road), which would be inaugurated today.

The deputy commissioner of Hyderabad in a tweet earlier said that the work on Hyderabad’s first street library has almost been completed and he will inaugurate the project on the Independence Day (today).