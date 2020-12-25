Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar

| December 25, 2020
00

KARACHI, DEC 25 – An explosion was reported at a private bank in Karachi’s Paposh Nagar Friday afternoon. Personnel of the police and Rangers have left for the site and the area has been cordoned off.

According to initial reports, the bank was closed due to public holiday. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The police said that the shutters and windows of the bank were damaged in the explosion. The bomb disposal squad has been called to assess the nature of the blast.

Karachi Central SSP said that a water in the bank exploded because of gas leakage. “No evidence of terrorism have been found from the site.”

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

00

VUI- a new challenge

The world was battling COVID 19 when a new virus emerged. British scientists had alreadyRead More

00

Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar

KARACHI, DEC 25 – An explosion was reported at a private bank in Karachi’s PaposhRead More

  • More export orders, short raw material put garment sector in troubles

  • Businessmen oppose additional withholding tax on purchase of new cars 

  • PTA issues notices to Google, Wikipedia for ‘disseminating sacrilegious content’

  • 15 fake trade bodies identified in Balochistan

  • COAS says no power on earth can undo Pakistan

  • Quaid’s birth anniversary: President reaffirms commitment to provide equal opportunities to all citizens

  • Let us live the Quaid’s ideals with a renewed national spirit: PM Imran Khan

  • China-based Pakistani researcher to help Pakistan citrus farmers China-based Pakistani researcher to help Pakistan citrus farmers

    • Comments are Closed