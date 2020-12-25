Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar

KARACHI, DEC 25 – An explosion was reported at a private bank in Karachi’s Paposh Nagar Friday afternoon. Personnel of the police and Rangers have left for the site and the area has been cordoned off.

According to initial reports, the bank was closed due to public holiday. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The police said that the shutters and windows of the bank were damaged in the explosion. The bomb disposal squad has been called to assess the nature of the blast.

Karachi Central SSP said that a water in the bank exploded because of gas leakage. “No evidence of terrorism have been found from the site.”