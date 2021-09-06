Kamran Ali Afzal new Chief Secy Punjab

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has approved the appointment of new Punjab chief secretary.

According to the sources, former federal finance secretary Dr Kamran Ali Afzal will replace Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik. While, Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) director general Additional IG Rao Sardar will replace IGP Inam Ghani.

The sources said that the prime minister has given initial approval for the appointment of both the officers. It added that the decision was taken during the meeting between the premier and the Punjab chief minister.

Meanwhile, the Establishment Division will issue a notification for the new chief secretary and the new IGP Punjab after the approval of the federal cabinet.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government is changing the chief secretary and the IGP for the fifth and seventh time, respectively in the PTI-led government’s three-year tenure.