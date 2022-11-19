JIT set up to dig into Hyderabad Sukkur Motorway land scandal
KARACHI, Nov 19 (DNA): A Joint Investigation (JIT) headed by Chairman
Anti-Corruption Muhammad Nawaz Shaikh has been set up after the fraud of
Rs2.14 billion in funds in the purchase of land for Hyderabad Sukkur
Motorway.
The JIT headed by Muhammad Nawaz Shaikh will submit an inquiry report on
embezzlement of highway project funds in Matiari district of Sindh
within 10 days.
It has been said in the FIR that Rs2.14 billion were embezzled from the
Rs4 billion received from the federal government and Deputy Commissioner
Adnan Rasheed has been arrested in the Motorway case, while main accused
Assistant Commissioner Mansoor Abbasi, Aslam Pirzada got bail before
arrest.
The first meeting of the JIT was held at the office of Chairman
Anti-Corruption Sindh. The meeting decided to seize phone records of the
accused involved in the scandal.
Sources privy to the matter said that the JIT will investigate the
people involved in the scandal in the style of the police. The National
Highway Authority has also set up a two-member committee to probe the
scandal.
