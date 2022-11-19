JIT set up to dig into Hyderabad Sukkur Motorway land scandal

KARACHI, Nov 19 (DNA): A Joint Investigation (JIT) headed by Chairman

Anti-Corruption Muhammad Nawaz Shaikh has been set up after the fraud of

Rs2.14 billion in funds in the purchase of land for Hyderabad Sukkur

Motorway.

The JIT headed by Muhammad Nawaz Shaikh will submit an inquiry report on

embezzlement of highway project funds in Matiari district of Sindh

within 10 days.

It has been said in the FIR that Rs2.14 billion were embezzled from the

Rs4 billion received from the federal government and Deputy Commissioner

Adnan Rasheed has been arrested in the Motorway case, while main accused

Assistant Commissioner Mansoor Abbasi, Aslam Pirzada got bail before

arrest.

The first meeting of the JIT was held at the office of Chairman

Anti-Corruption Sindh. The meeting decided to seize phone records of the

accused involved in the scandal.

Sources privy to the matter said that the JIT will investigate the

people involved in the scandal in the style of the police. The National

Highway Authority has also set up a two-member committee to probe the

scandal.