Japanese PM Shinzo Abe thanks PM Khan’s kind message on Twitter
DNA
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 2 – With the announcement made on August 28 by Japan’s Prime Minister ABE Shinzo on his resignation citing health issues, a kind message was extended by the Honorable Prime Minister Imran Khan, recognizing the progress achieved in Pakistan-Japan relations under PM ABE’s dynamic leadership as well as conveying his best wishes for PM ABE’s health and future endeavors.
In return, Prime Minister ABE thanked the warm message by Prime Minister Khan and expressed his hopes on further strengthening the bilateral relations.
H.E. MATSUDA Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, expressed his sincere appreciation for the goodwill message extended by Honorable Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The Ambassador continued that, “as the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, I am fully committed and reiterate my firm resolve to work even harder to further deepen our traditionally amicable relationships and enhance mutual cooperation in diverse fields.”
« Cynthia Ritchie has 15 days to exit Pakistan (Previous News)
(Next News) Universities preparing for reopening of campuses »
Related News
Telenor Microfinance Bank receives US$45 million Equity Injection to continue its Growth on Digital Strategy
DNA ISLAMABAD, SEPT 2 – Telenor Microfinance Bank, the first scheduled microfinance bank ofRead More
Universities preparing for reopening of campuses
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 2 (DNA) – Universities nationwide are developing policies and procedures in expectation ofRead More
Comments are Closed