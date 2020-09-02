Japanese PM Shinzo Abe thanks PM Khan’s kind message on Twitter

DNA

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 2 – With the announcement made on August 28 by Japan’s Prime Minister ABE Shinzo on his resignation citing health issues, a kind message was extended by the Honorable Prime Minister Imran Khan, recognizing the progress achieved in Pakistan-Japan relations under PM ABE’s dynamic leadership as well as conveying his best wishes for PM ABE’s health and future endeavors.

In return, Prime Minister ABE thanked the warm message by Prime Minister Khan and expressed his hopes on further strengthening the bilateral relations.

H.E. MATSUDA Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, expressed his sincere appreciation for the goodwill message extended by Honorable Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Ambassador continued that, “as the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, I am fully committed and reiterate my firm resolve to work even harder to further deepen our traditionally amicable relationships and enhance mutual cooperation in diverse fields.”