Japanese envoy expresses condolence

ISLAMABAD: WADA Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, strongly condemned the bomb blast in the mosque in Peshawar today and has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in the tragic incident. The Ambassador also offers its heartfelt sympathy to those wounded in the attacks and wish their early recovery.
Japan accuses terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, committed for whatever purposes, and reiterates that no act of terrorism can be justified.
