Islamabad police trace 77 murder cases; arrest 201 killers

ISLAMABAD, NOV 18 (DNA) – Islamabad Police traced a total of 77 murder cases during 2020 including 22 blind murders and arrested 201 culprits involved in this crime, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, assigned special task to Homicide Unit, Zonal SPs, SP (Investigation), heads of all police stations of Islamabad police to resolve murder cases and provide relief to the families of victims. In his directions, he said that there is no alternate to life, however, it is the responsibility of police to trace the killers of innocent people and provide justice to the bereaved families.

He directed to give priority to investigation of murder cases and book the culprits. Several refresher courses were also held during the ongoing year to improve the investigation skills of the police investigation officers.

After capacity building of police officers, they worked hard to trace the murder cases and succeeded to trace 77 murder cases. These cases include 22 blind murder cases and a total of 201 alleged killers were arrested after collecting forensic as well as other vital evidences.

Every available resources and latest investigation techniques were used to resolve these cases. After arrests of the alleged killers for their involvement in these murder cases, challans were submitted into courts and collected evidences were produced before courts.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated this performance and announced to award cash prizes and commendation certificates to those police officials who successfully investigated these murder cases and arrested the culprits.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has also directed all SDPOs and SHOs to further enhance their professional capabilities for combating crimes and ensure the protection of life and property of citizens. = DNA

