Islamabad police issue confirmation list of Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors

ISLAMABAD, DEC 20 (DNA) – Islamabad police have issued confirmation list of 38 Inspectors and 141 Sub-Inspectors and approved their names against these ranks.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar khan, a meeting of the Committee headed by DIG (Headquarters) was held at Central Police Office.

The meeting was attended among others by its members including AIG (Establishment) Kamran Adil, AIG (Special Branch), SSP (Headquarters), SSP (Traffic) and DSP (Legal). The Committee approved the confirmation list and issued it.

The issuance of such list would help to ensure merit in the force and to encourage the police officials. The same list has been uploaded on the official website of Islamabad police (islamabadpolice.gov.pk).=DNA

