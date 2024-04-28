Ishaq Dar appointed as deputy prime minister of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, APR 28: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed on Sunday Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as the deputy prime minister of Pakistan.

The decision was announced while PM Shehbaz Sharif is currently in Saudi Arabia to attend the World Economic Forum, accompanied by FM Ishaq Dar.

The appointment was confirmed through a notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

The notification stated that “The Prime Minister has been pleased to designate Mr. Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs, as Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan with immediate effect and until further orders.”

It’s pertinent to mention, that Ishaq Dar has become the third individual to hold this prestigious position in Pakistan’s political history.

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was the first deputy prime minister of Pakistan from December 7, 1971, to December 20, 1971.



Following Bhutto, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi assumed the role, and served from June.