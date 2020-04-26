Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Iran condemns new settlements in West Bank

| April 26, 2020
TEHRAN (DNA) -Iran condemns the Zionists’ recent moves of making new settlements & annexation parts of West Bank to the lands occupied in 1948. These measures are in line with US President Donald Trump’s ominous Deal of the Century,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman.

“Such moves violate international laws & threaten the peace and security of the region,” Spokesperson of Iran Foreign Ministry

said and called on the United Nations & other international organizations to counter these moves as defined in their duties & responsibilities.

“The occupying regime of the Holy Quds is exploiting the conditions created due to the coronavirus outbreak; the people of Palestine are fighting the coronavirus and other viruses such as occupation, siege, and sanctions,” Seyed Abbas Mousavi added.

