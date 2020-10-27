Inter-School Competition held to mark Kashmir black day

DNA

ISLAMABAD – To mark 73 years of Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs observed Kashmir Black Day at an event focusing on the plight of the children of IIOJK.

The event was the culmination of an inter-School competition, involving participation by more than 600 students from 7 schools chains in Pakistan and abroad. Empathizing with the youth of IIOJK, the participants expressed themselves through artwork, and prose as well as poetry in English and Urdu. Winners in each of the five categories were awarded shields and certificates.

Addressing the occasion, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi shed light on the egregious human rights violations in IIOJK, with specific reference to the youth. He stated that the dire humanitarian and human rights condition in IIOJK was above all, a litmus test for humanity.

In addition to the Foreign Minister, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Syed Shibli Faraz, Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs, Shehryar Afridi and Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andaleeb Abbas addressed the gathering.

Besides short documentaries on the situation of youth in IIOJK, the event featured recorded and live narrations from participants from Pakistan and abroad. Attendees inscribed messages for the Kashmiri youth on the Wall of Hope, and viewed nearly 100 pieces of art by students exhibited on the occasion. The event concluded with the children joining the Foreign Minister in lighting the ‘Lantern of Hope’ as a mark of solidarity of the children of Pakistan with the children of IIOJK.