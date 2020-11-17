Industrial Expo connects Pakistan’s companies to top Chinese firms: Peng Zhengwu

DNA

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 – It is for the first time that Pakistan’s small & medium sized local companies have got in touch with the top high-tech Chinese enterprises which offered them a meticulous opportunity to revamp their business practices, earning standards and future development trajectories.

The companies took advantage of Pakistan’s first ever Offline & Online Pakistan Industrial Expo 2020 that ended here on Sunday.

Peng Zhengwu, Deputy Consul General, Chinese Consulate Lahore, expressed these views while talking to Gwadar Pro.

He said that Pakistan Industrial Expo 2020 gave a big push to the industrial cooperation between China and Pakistan on the basis of CEPC Phase I. “It is the right time to promote the business opportunity as the infrastructures of power and transportation are already well in place,” he added.

He said that it was also an encouragement to both sides to get more connected, surmounting the perilous challenge of COVID-19 pandemic. “On-line exchanges opened a new gate for the enterprises and this time response remained promising,” he stated.

He added, “It is a manifesto that solutions are always out of questions. The Pakistan side, together with the Chinese partner, has done a great job. As we are pushing forward CEPC Phase II, wonderful visions are just steps ahead. Industrialization, technical advancement and modernization are the salient feature of tomorrow’s Pakistan.”

On the occasion, Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) general secretary Muhammad Salahuddin Hanif said that expo became heartthrob of those local businessmen hailing from remote areas of Pakistan.

“From far flung localities, traders kept pouring in expo during all three days of expo. They established their communication to Chinese businessmen through their Pakistani representatives on the installs held at expo,” he added.

“In Future we plan to hold such expo in small cities and towns, facilitating common traders irrespective of its business size to get connected with Chinese companies so that trickle-down effects of trade and investment may be realized at lower level in Pakistan,” he announced.

On the last day of expo, around 60 stalls of 16 diverse sectors instilled the sense of B2B promotion. Industrial Expo 2020 was organized by PCJCCI and Everest International Expo.

The COVID-19 SOPs were observed during the event as arrangements were made to provide face mask and sanitizer for every visitor while temperature got checked at the entry point.