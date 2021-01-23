Indonesia’s city proposes to set up ‘Turkish village’

JAKARTA, Indonesia – Indonesian officials on Friday proposed to establish a “Turkish village” within the metropolitan area of capital Jakarta to promote not only the Turkish language, culture and cuisine but also to facilitate the promotion of trade between the two countries.

The proposed village will be built in the Depok city, Muhammad Idris, the city’s mayor, told Anadolu Agency after he and Deputy Mayor Imam Budi Hartono held a virtual meeting with Indonesian Ambassador to Ankara Lalu Muhamad Iqbal on Friday.

The village will be a good attraction for Indonesians to learn the Turkish language and understand their culture, Idris said.

He also proposed the export of ornamental fish to Turkey as Indonesia has already entered the European market selling multicolored small fishes.

The mayor stated that the city’s economy is expected to grow by around 5% this year, and 6% next year. “The economy of Depok is mostly driven by processing and service industries,” he said.

Depok is experiencing a rapid increase in population, needing strong public services and infrastructure, Idris said.

The local government is seeking investment cooperation in the development of infrastructure and industrial areas in the city through the Indonesian Embassy in Turkey, Hartono said.

“The Turkish village will also boost investment and trade cooperation with Turkey,” he said, adding that the city government is planning to invite Turkish firms to collaborate in developing the proposed village.

Iqbal, for his part, welcomed the initiative of the city government. “We also have an interest in increasing Indonesia’s trade with Turkey,” he said.

The ambassador asked the city government to plan infrastructure projects and industrial estates to be offered to Turkish investors through public-private partnership and other schemes.

Iqbal also expressed his intention to assist Depok exporters with Turkish market analysis services. “Prepare the commodities first, and we will provide a market analysis. The process will take about two weeks,” he added.

*Writing by Rhany Chairunissa Rufinaldo with Anadolu Agency’s Indonesian language service in Jakarta.