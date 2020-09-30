Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Indonesian CG for promoting bilateral ties with Pakistan

| September 30, 2020
DNA

NAWABSHAH, The Indonesian Consul General at Karachi, Totok Prianamto, urged on promotion of bilateral relations with Pakistan so that people of both brethren Islamic countries could benefit from experiments of each other.

 The CG, in a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar here Wednesday, highly praised rich culture of Sindh and its people’s great passion for hospitality.

The love and affection extended by the people of Shaheed Benazirabad and other districts of Sindh enriches the visitors with pleasure, Totok said.

During deliberation, Deputy Commissioner said that Sindh having the distinction of being one of the ancient cultures and civilizations of the world is cradle peace and harmony due to Sufism.

 The DC said that District Shaheed Benazirabad has an archaeological site of Chanhyon-jo-Daro that was assumed  contemporary to Moen-jo-Daro.  He added that four universities, Pakistan’s First Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College and scores of other educational institutions were functioning in the district that also possesses an important value owing to its agricultural output.

 On the occasion the DC presented traditional gifts of Sindhi cap and Ajrak and souvenir of district to the Indonesian envoy who reciprocated with a souvenir shield and gifts to Deputy Commissioner.

