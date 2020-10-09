India’s state terrorism getting exposed with every passing day: FO

ISLAMABAD, OCT 09 (DNA) – Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri says India’s state terrorism is getting more and more exposed with every passing day and its façade of being the largest democracy stands fully exposed.

Responding to a question in weekly news briefing in Islamabad Friday, he said today, India is known as a sponsor of state terrorism.

The Spokesperson said recently, we have seen many international endorsements and acknowledgements of what India has been doing in the region and how India has been imperiling regional peace and security. He said Pakistan has been consistently sensitizing the world community about the true face of India as a Hindu extremist state.

Responding to a statement of Indian air chief about his country being ready for a “two-front war” with China and Pakistan, Islamabad on Friday reminded New Delhi of its “defence limitations” should such a scenario arises.

Indian Air Chief Air Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria, while speaking at a press conference earlier this week, had claimed that India was fully prepared for a two-front war against his two regional adversaries — China and Pakistan.

“We are ready and very well-positioned to take on China and there is no scenario where they can get the better of us,” he was quoted as saying by Indian newspaper ‘The Hindu’.

Referring to a “collusive threat” on India’s northern and western borders, Bhadauria said his country was fully prepared to meet all contingencies, including a simultaneous two-front war scenario.

“We are aware they are cooperating closely. There is [a] significant threat. But so far there is no such indication that they are colluding for a two-front war,” he said.

Responding to these claims during a weekly press briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said: “Such provocative statements are a true reflection of [the] RSS-BJP mindset, a dangerous mix of extremist ideology and hegemonic designs.”

He said it was “ironic” that certain senior Indian political and military leaders continued to “make a career out of issuing provocative statements against Pakistan” at the cost of putting regional peace as well as India’s own security at risk.

“While making such braggadocio, the Indian air force chief must not forget India’s defence limitations, so embarrassingly exposed to the world, first during its misadventure in Balakot and more recently in Ladakh,” he said, referring to India’s months-long stand-off with China along its northern frontier which resulted in the killing of some 20 Indian soldiers.

Chaudhri asked India not to underestimate the resolve of the Pakistani nation and the preparedness of its armed forces against any “ill-conceived misadventure by India”.

“In the interest of peace and prosperity in South Asia, India must abandon its third century ‘Chanakya Doctrine’ and adopt the 21st century model of regional peace and development,” the FO spokesman added. = DNA

