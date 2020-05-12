Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Indian soldier killed, two injured in IOK

| May 12, 2020
images

SRINAGAR, MAY 12(DNA) – An Indian soldier was killed and two others were injured in two different incidents in the territory.

The soldier was killed after natural lightening struck Saujiyan area of Poonch district, an official said. “Natural lightening hit the area, leaving the Army man dead,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Poonch, Ramesh K Angral said.

Two other Indian soldiers were critically injured in an explosion that took place in Rajouri area. Meanwhile, Indian authorities arrested 255 people, sealed 50 shops and seized 77 vehicles on the charge of violation of corona lockdown in Baramulla. = DNA

