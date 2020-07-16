Indian officials run away from meeting: Qureshi

Saifullah

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said

that Pakistan on Thursday gave consular access to Indian spy Kulbhushan

Jadhav, however, the two Indian High Commission officials ran away from

the meeting, without talking to him.

The foreign minister said that they gave consular access to the Indian

spy under agreed terms, however, the two Indian officials did not listen

to him.

“We removed a glass between the spy and the Indian officials while audio

and video recording equipment was also removed on the request of the

high commission officials,” the foreign minister said adding that all

such steps were taken to facilitate the meeting.

However, despite all these arrangements, he said that the Indian

officials left the meeting as Jadhav continuously asked them to talk to

him.