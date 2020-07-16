Indian officials run away from meeting: Qureshi
Saifullah
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said
that Pakistan on Thursday gave consular access to Indian spy Kulbhushan
Jadhav, however, the two Indian High Commission officials ran away from
the meeting, without talking to him.
The foreign minister said that they gave consular access to the Indian
spy under agreed terms, however, the two Indian officials did not listen
to him.
“We removed a glass between the spy and the Indian officials while audio
and video recording equipment was also removed on the request of the
high commission officials,” the foreign minister said adding that all
such steps were taken to facilitate the meeting.
However, despite all these arrangements, he said that the Indian
officials left the meeting as Jadhav continuously asked them to talk to
him.
