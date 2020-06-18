Indian envoy summoned over LoC violations

ISLAMABAD (DNA) -Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned on Thursday by Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on 17 June 2020, resulting in shahadats of four innocent civilians and serious injuries to one.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Bagsar and NikialSectors of the LoC;27 year old Razeem s/o Saleem;25 year old Tehzeeb s/o Saleem; 13 year old Ali Maroof s/o Muhammad Maroof, residents of Ratta Jabbar village in Nikial Sector, and 60 year old Rasheeda Bibi w/o Muhammad Hussain, resident of Lewana Khaiter village in Bagsar Sector, embraced shahadat. Also, 61 year old Muhammad Hussain s/o Fateh Ali,resident of Lewana Khaiter village sustained serious injuries.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed 1410 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 12 shahadats and serious injuries to 102 innocent civilians.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the DG (SA & SAARC) underscored that such senseless acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights law and international norms, further vitiate the already tense atmosphere.

He added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).The Indian government must realize that its irresponsible policies and unilateral actions are increasingly imperiling peace and security in the region. India must act responsibly in the interest of regional peace and stability.