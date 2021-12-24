India finds omicron cases in vaccinated people

India’s Health Ministry says an analysis of 183 omicron variant infections showed that 87 were in fully vaccinated people and three involved individuals who had booster doses.

India has confirmed a total of 358 COVID-19 cases involving the omicron variant since Dec. 2, and 114 of the infected individuals already have recovered , from the infection, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told reporters Friday.

He says Asian countries are seeing COVID-19 cases decline overall, unlike in North America and Europe.

India was overwhelmed by two massive outbreaks in September 2020 and in May of this year. It recorded more than 400,00 new cases in 24 hours at the peak of its second surge in May. In the past two weeks, the country has averaged around 7,000 new cases a day.

Bhushan says 89% of India’s over-18 population has received one vaccine dose and 61% has received two doses. Despite being home to some of the world’s largest vaccine makers, India has relied largely on two vaccines: the Astra Zeneca vaccine made by Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech’s domestically developed vaccine.