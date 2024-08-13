Independence Night Parade today at PMA Kakul; COAS will be chief guest

RAWALPINDI, AUG 13: On the occasion of 77th Independence Day of Pakistan, Independence night parade will be organized tonight at Pakistan Military Academy Kakul.

On Pakistan’s 77th birthday, a grand Azadi parade is being organized at Pakistan Military Academy Kakul.

Azadi Parade will be organized on the night of 13th and 14th August.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir will be the chief guest of the Independence Parade ceremony.

The cadets of Pakistan Military Academy will present a spectacular display of drill parade skills in their unique style.

On this occasion, a special tribute will be paid to the martyrs of the land of Pakistan and the motherland.

The event will be a great expression of the fact that the nation of Pakistan is a lively nation that celebrates its independence in a vibrant and energetic manner. Independence Day reflects that “Pakistan hay to hum hain.”