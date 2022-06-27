Inauguration of new U.K Visa Centre in Karachi

KARACHI, JUN 27 (DNA) — The UK Visa Application Centre is situated in the city center of the hustling and bustling city of Karachi; the new and state-of-the-art facility in Karachi was inaugurated by H.E. Mr. Christian Turner, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, present at this historic moment were H.E. Mr. Mike Nithavrianakis, British Deputy High Commissioner- Karachi, and Mr. Martin Dawson, Deputy Head of Mission- Karachi.

The inauguration included ribbon-cutting, placing of the plaque, speeches, and a tour of the facility; British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Christian Turner CMG said “Around half a million people travel between UK and Pakistan annually and I want to deepen those connections. Gerry’s improved centre will improve the experience for customers.”

The new and improved visa application center holds an array of services to choose from, applicants can avail the self-service kiosk, and can get assistance with filling out their application. The Premium lounge is designed aesthetically to ensure complete comfort, while the clients submit their applications. The modern and innovative concept behind this visa center is an effort to make the journey of a visa applicant comfortable and the experience, pleasant.

“The United Kingdom and Gerry’s Group have shared years of affiliation and cooperation as we are privileged to run operations for the UK Visa Application Centre in Pakistan in addition to franchising over 50 Costa Coffee branches in the UK, this newly developed visa center is our continued commitment to ease the process of visa facilitation by ensuring a one window solution. As a group we strive to only work towards excellence and building long-lasting relationships, for us the journey has just begun”, said Mr. Akram Wali Mohammad, Group Managing Director, Gerry’s Group.

The UK Visa Application Centre was soft-launched in March 2022 and holds operations for Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland in addition to the UK.

Gerry’s Group is a renowned group in Pakistan for the past 50 + years with a diversified portfolio of business and is a partner in Pakistan for many global operators including Costa Coffee, dnata, Virgin Atlantic Airways, Emirates Airlines Group, Air France, KLM, and many others. =DNA