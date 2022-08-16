Imran Khan to address seminar on media freedom tomorrow

Asad to lead PTI rally against media curbs, journalist harassment today

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) gave finishing touch to the arrangements for the much-needed two-day activities to express solidarity with the journalist community and to ensure safeguard and protection of freedom of expression and freedom of media.

Under the two consecutive days planned program, PTI would hold a protest demonstration today (Wednesday) and a big seminar would be organized under the title “Freedom of Expression and Protection of Media” on August 18.

PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar issued special instructions to party officials on Tuesday in this regard.

In the two-day activities, the issue of the worst crackdown in the country against independent media and freedom of expression would be raised, as media and journalists have been facing worst harassment and curbs since the imported government seized the power through conspiracy.

The PTI’s protest demonstration to be held in the federal capital against the harassment of media and journalists would be led by Asad Umar to express solidarity with the media persons.

Similarly, the national seminar would be organized in Islamabad on August 18, where Imran Khan would give an important address. Key personalities from print, electronic and social media were also specially invited to the seminar. Moreover, people from all walks of life would attend the important event, which would also be addressed by various intellectuals and senior journalists.