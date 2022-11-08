Imran Khan terms FIR on Wazirabad incident ‘farcical’, says no fear can stop him stop his ‘struggle’
LAHORE, NOV 8: Imran Khan termed FIR on Wazirabad incident ‘farcical’, says no fear can stop him stop his ‘struggle’. “When we are so close to our goal no fear or threat of death can stop my struggle,” PTI Chairman Imran Khan says
« Pakistan’s T20 World Cup semi-final match excites CJP Umar Ata Bandial (Previous News)
(Next News) PBBF postpones two basketball championships »
Related News
Govt restores public holiday on Allama Iqbal day
ISLAMABAD, NOV 08 (DNA) — The federal government on Tuesday restored public holiday on AllamaRead More
PPP senator donates LED lights for Islamabad Tennis Complex
AFZAL JAVED ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has taken the initiative to promote sports specially gameRead More
Comments are Closed