Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Main Menu

Imran Khan terms FIR on Wazirabad incident ‘farcical’, says no fear can stop him stop his ‘struggle’

| November 8, 2022

LAHORE, NOV 8: Imran Khan termed FIR on Wazirabad incident ‘farcical’, says no fear can stop him stop his ‘struggle’. “When we are so close to our goal no fear or threat of death can stop my struggle,” PTI Chairman Imran Khan says

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Govt restores public holiday on Allama Iqbal day

ISLAMABAD, NOV 08 (DNA) — The federal government on Tuesday restored public holiday on AllamaRead More

PPP senator donates LED lights for Islamabad Tennis Complex

AFZAL JAVED ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has taken the initiative to promote sports specially gameRead More

Comments are Closed