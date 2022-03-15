Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Imran Khan is in trouble, says Elahi

| March 15, 2022

DNA

ISLAMABAD: PML Q leader and Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Ch. Pervez Elahi has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is in trouble as opposition parties have almost decided to support the no-trust move. In a recent statement Ch. Pervez Elahi said all opposition parties offered us something except the govt and Imran Khan.

He added, now it seems that the prime minister has missed the train. He said they have almost decided their future course of action. They are only waiting for the MQM to make its mind. He said MQM had some differences with Asif Zardari. 70 per cent of the differences have been addressed. He added, in case we reach an agreement, Asif Zardari shall be our grantor.

