Imran Khan has lost legitimacy to remain PM, Senator Khokhar

ISLAMABAD, MAR 17 /DNA/ – PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar in his statement demanded that PM should resign after several PTI MNAs have came out in the open against the federal government.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said, “Today Imran Khan hast lost the moral legitimacy to run government and the country. Clearly, the Imran Khan has no majority in the House.”

Senator said, “Imran Khan would be shocked to know names of federal ministers who are in contact with the opposition parties.” He added, “One federal minister told me PM in unaware of the gravity of the situation.”

Senator Mustafa Nawaz said, “I would advise PM not to believe in the statements of federal ministers. Neither should public believe in the claims of ministers.” “PM should step back order to avoid political and constitutional crisis”, concluded Senator Khokhar.