Imported government is not acceptable: Imran Khan.



By Faisal Munir / DNA

ATTOCK: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan is

addressing a public gathering in Attock district on Thursday, as part

of his party’s ongoing campaign to pile pressure on the PML-N-led

government to call early elections. The deposed premier has time and

again claimed that a “foreign conspiracy” was hatched to topple his

government over his refusal to have Pakistan’s foreign policy be

influenced by others. Since his ouster, he has held public rallies in

major cities of the country and announced that he would give a call

for a long march to Islamabad after May 20.



Addressing a rally in Attock, the PTI chairman said that it is the

responsibillity of the brave young people to participate in this

struggle with me and further urged the women to also take part in it

saying that they have to be part of this real war for independence.

This is an impartant time for our country, and we have to decide

either we want to submit being slaves to America or live as the

citizens of an independent sovereign state.



Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed, Former Minister of Foreign

Affairs Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, Former Minister of State for

Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Former Special Assistant to

the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and PTI leader Zulfi

Bukhari, Former Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar, Former Deputy

Speaker of National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Member of National

Assembly (MNA) Maj (R) Tahir Sadiq and Former SAPM climate change

Malik Amin Aslam were also present on the occasion.



Imran Khan said that The PTI has finalised its plan and strategies to

lead out its anti-government long march and to draw a deluge of

protestors from across the country to Islamabad and block the routes

leading to and from the capital, sources privy to the plans. His first

anti-government roadshow on April 13 in the centre of his party’s

political power, Peshawar, saw a big turnout where Imran announced his

plan to continue protesting against the newly-installed government

until fresh elections were held.



He termed the newly-formed set up an “imported government” and lashed

out at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying the “decisive moment” had

come for the people to decide if they wanted “slavery or liberty”.



PTI chairman Imran Khan has said the imported government is not

acceptable and he will never accept the corrupt people imposed through

foreign conspiracy.