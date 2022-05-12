Imported government is not acceptable: Imran Khan
By Faisal Munir / DNA
ATTOCK: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan is
addressing a public gathering in Attock district on Thursday, as part
of his party’s ongoing campaign to pile pressure on the PML-N-led
government to call early elections. The deposed premier has time and
again claimed that a “foreign conspiracy” was hatched to topple his
government over his refusal to have Pakistan’s foreign policy be
influenced by others. Since his ouster, he has held public rallies in
major cities of the country and announced that he would give a call
for a long march to Islamabad after May 20.
Addressing a rally in Attock, the PTI chairman said that it is the
responsibillity of the brave young people to participate in this
struggle with me and further urged the women to also take part in it
saying that they have to be part of this real war for independence.
This is an impartant time for our country, and we have to decide
either we want to submit being slaves to America or live as the
citizens of an independent sovereign state.
Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed, Former Minister of Foreign
Affairs Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, Former Minister of State for
Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Former Special Assistant to
the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and PTI leader Zulfi
Bukhari, Former Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar, Former Deputy
Speaker of National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Member of National
Assembly (MNA) Maj (R) Tahir Sadiq and Former SAPM climate change
Malik Amin Aslam were also present on the occasion.
Imran Khan said that The PTI has finalised its plan and strategies to
lead out its anti-government long march and to draw a deluge of
protestors from across the country to Islamabad and block the routes
leading to and from the capital, sources privy to the plans. His first
anti-government roadshow on April 13 in the centre of his party’s
political power, Peshawar, saw a big turnout where Imran announced his
plan to continue protesting against the newly-installed government
until fresh elections were held.
He termed the newly-formed set up an “imported government” and lashed
out at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying the “decisive moment” had
come for the people to decide if they wanted “slavery or liberty”.
PTI chairman Imran Khan has said the imported government is not
acceptable and he will never accept the corrupt people imposed through
foreign conspiracy.
