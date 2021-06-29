Immediate Resumption of Gas Supply to Industry Demanded

DNA

KARACHI, JUN 29 – Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI, has demanded immediate resumption of gas supply to Karachi’s industry on behalf of the entire business, industrial, and trade community; he was speaking on the occasion of Mr. Tabish Gauhar – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power and Petroleum – visit to FPCCI.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said that the entire industry is united under the umbrella of FPCCI and the industry has suffered unbearable losses due to the closure of gas supply to all industrial areas of Karachi. He further said that the government must realize that the exports of the country will also be badly hit as a result.

It is pertinent to note that KCCI and all town associations of Karachi were represented by their top leadership in the meeting with Mr. Tabish Gauhar at FPCCI Head Office – and, they have put forward a unanimous charter of demands pertaining to gas crisis in the country.

Mr. Zubair Motiwala – Chairman, Businessmen Group – expressed his shock that we are paying up to 40% more than international competitors; and, yet we are not getting enough gas supply. He further said that current scenario of gas shortage in Karachi warrants that government should initiate an investigation. Mr. Motiwala also requested for a foolproof plan of gas supply for coming winter. He emphasized that the government should look at exports and tax collection numbers of Karachi; and, give due preference to Karachi accordingly. He said that Karachi is only getting 380 MMcF gas and it is approximately only 18% of the total gas supply.

Mr. Shariq Vohra – President KCCI – said that we are discussing our problems with SAPM because we are having high hopes that he will apprise the Honourable Prime Minister of Pakistan on the situation – and, the businesses can get their voice heard.

Mr. Adeel Siddiqui – VP FPCCI – said that there is an unimaginable catastrophic havoc in Karachi and Interior Sindh due to a widespread gas shortage and economic activities have come to a halt.

Mr. Rehan Chawla from Towel Association said that export orders are bound to get delayed due to current disruption in gas supply and the government should provide a relief package to the sector.

Mr. Saleem Uz Zaman – Chairman KATI – said that it would not be an overstatement to say that Karachi’s industry is on the verge of collapse and the negligence on the part of the government makes them suffer again and again.

Mr. Jawaid Bilwani of PHMA said that top 90% of the exporters are suffering the most in the current crisis and importers would be skeptical whether Pakistani exporters can deliver their orders on time or not.

Mr. Abdul Hadi – Chairman SITE – said that it has been two weeks that industries in SITE are suffering due to a very low or no gas pressure.

After listening to all industrialists and their elected representatives, Mr. Tabish Gauhar said that current gas crisis is temporary in nature and he is anticipating a major improvement in coming 2-3 days as a major shipment of LNG has arrived and will be transmitted and distributed through SSGCL system within few days.

Mr. Tabish Gauhar said that the repair and maintenance works of the gas fields were mandatory and unavoidable; and, the government is fully aware of the enormous challenges being faced by the industry and intends to take every possible measure to ease the crisis as early as possible.

MR. Tabish Gauhar agreed to the recommendation of President FPCCI that there should be a representative of FPCCI in SSGCL; so that, the concerns and issues of industrialists are better understood at SSGCL.

FPCCI thanks Mr. Tabish Gauhar for his visit and intends to keep its doors open to government officials and state functionaries to resolve all issues amicably and in a mutually-beneficial manner.