IHC orders to take over navy’s golf course

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered authorities to take over the Navy Golf Course by close of business.

The order came during a hearing presided over by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah of a case related to the encroachments on the Margalla Hills National Park.

Secretaries for the ministries of defence and interior, the chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), and the additional attorney general (AAG) were present during the hearing.Justice Minallah said the national park’s land belongs to the state and no commercial activities can be carried out here. “No one can even cut the grass on the land, this land belongs to the state.”