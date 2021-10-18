ICTA to cooperate with business community for celebration of Eid Milad Un Nabi “P.B.U.H”

Islamabad, OCT 18 /DNA/ – Awaid Irshad Bhatti, Assistant Commissioner, Industrial Area, Islamabad visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and discussed matters for celebration of Eid Milad Un Nabi in cooperation with the business community with fervour and zeal. He said that the government wanted better illumination of markets and industrial areas to mark the celebration of Eid Milad Un Nabi and stressed that ICCI should cooperate with ICTA to achieve this goal. He said that ICTA would cooperate with the business community in celebrating this important occasion with great zeal. When he was informed about the shortage of lights in the market, he said that if any member of the business community was facing this issue, he should bring it to his notice and assured that ICTA would ensure availability of lights for illumination of markets. He said that the business community was playing a key role in the development of economy and jobs provision, therefore, ICTA would facilitate them in business promotion. He said that the pricing mechanism was being further streamlined to control prices and sought the cooperation of the business community to achieve this goal. He assured that the ICTA would try to address the highlighted issues of the business community.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that the government was patronizing the celebration of Eid Milad Un Nabi this year, which was a welcome sign. He said that the business community was already making preparations to celebrate the Eid Milad Un Nabi with full zeal and fervour and assured that all the markets and industrial areas would be illuminated to celebrate this occasion with great zeal. He said that the ICTA should address the issue of shortage of lights in markets so that maximum people could arrange lighting on this important occasion. He also highlighted many issues of the business community and emphasized that ICTA should cooperate in addressing them.Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI, Ejaz Abbasi, Khalid Chaudhry, Tahir Abbasi, Saif ur Rehman Khan, Raja Abdul Majeed, Ashfaq Chatha, Saeed Bhatti and others also spoke at the occasion and assured that the business community would fully cooperate with ICTA in celebration of the Eid Milad Un Nabi with fervour and zeal.