ICCI organizes cycle race

ISLAMABAD, JAN 30 (DNA) – The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with Islamabad Cycling Association (ICA) organized a Cycle Race and Ride to promote healthy activity in the citizens.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry inaugurated the Cycle Race at D-Chowk, Islamabad and distributed shields, awards and cash prizes amongst the winners at the closing ceremony. Fatma Azim Senior Vice President, Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Hafiz Bilal, Muhammad Shakir, Umar Hussain, Javed Iqbal, Khalid Chaudhry and others were present at the occasion.

The cycle race started from D-Chowk, Islamabad and finished at F-9 Park, Islamabad covering the route of Jinnah Avenue, Centaurs Flyover, MacDonald’s Chowk, Service Road East F-10 and Bolan Gate (F-10 Side).

Men (Professional) 17 years above, men amateur 40 above, women amateur 17 above, boys and girls from 9 years to 16 years and toddlers/tricycles 8 years and below participated in the Cycle Race and Ride.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan emphasized that the government should focus on promoting cycling in major cities as it would help reduce congestion, air pollution and CO2 emissions besides improving the health of riders.

He said that promoting cycling would be very beneficial for society as it would regular cycle riders from serious diseases including stroke, heart attack, some cancers, depression, diabetes, obesity and arthritis. He said that promotion of cycling would develop a healthy nation that would contribute more effectively towards the economic development of the country.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that many countries including China, Japan, Norway, UK, Sweden, Germany and Denmark have promoted cycling in their citizens to promote healthy lifestyle and reduce congestion, air pollution and harmful emissions, therefore, he stressed that the Government of Pakistan should also take initiatives to promote cycling in major cities so that our citizens could reap benefits of this healthy mode of transport.

He said that the government was spending billions of rupees on providing healthcare services to the people and it could make significant cut in this expenditure by promoting cycling culture in the country. He urged that CDA should develop dedicated cycle tracks and jogging tracks in Islamabad so that the citizens could use them for exercise and develop a healthy lifestyle.=DNA

