ICCI formally invites all Political Parties to attend APC on Revival of Economy

Islamabad, /DNA/ – Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that ICCI has formally invited all the political parties to participate in the “All Parties Conference on Revival of Economy” being organized by ICCI on August 6, 2022 to discuss economic issues and explore a way forward to revive the economy. He said that all political parties would also be approached in person to ensure their participation in the APC. He said this while addressing a meeting of all Markets Associations of Islamabad that was called to mobilize the trading community to support the APC on Revival of Economy. He said that this is a national cause and all market associations should extend their cooperation by displaying banners of APC in markets and shops.

Afzal Butt, President, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists said that the trading community was a strong force of civil society and it can play a key role in pressurizing the political parties to sign a 10-year Charter of Economy in order to ensure sustainable economic stability of Pakistan.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh, Senior Vice President ICCI said that a better future of Pakistan depended on the economic stability of the country and stressed that all political parties should agree on a national agenda to revive the economy and get rid of debts to improve the economic outlook of the country.

Zubair Ahmed Malik and Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, former Presidents ICCI briefed the participants about the key objective of APC and sought their cooperation to support this cause for making it result-oriented.

Ajmal Baloch President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Khalid Chaudhry Secretary Traders Action Committee, Ch. Zahid Rafiq Secretary General Islamabad Estate Agents Association, Abdul Rehman Siddiqui Secretary General Jinnah Super F-7 Markaz, Akhtar Abbasi Secretary General Aabpara Market, Abid Abbasi President G-10 Markaz, Ahmed Khan President F-10 Markaz, Shehzad Shabbir Abbasi President Super Market F-6 Markaz, Yousaf Rajput Chairman Blue Area, Ch. Zafar Iqbal President G-10/4, Shahid Abbasi Secretary General G-9 Markaz, Tahir Abbasi, Ch. Nadeem ud Din, Shafiq Abbasi, Furqan Murtaza, Akhundzada Naeem, Ashfaq Chatha, Mian Muhammad Ramzan, Ch. Irfan, and representatives of other markets also spoke at the occasion and announced to fully support the ICCI APC on Revival of Economy as it was a very positive initiative to discuss key issues of economy and develop an agenda for a way forward to put Pakistan on the path of sustainable economic growth.