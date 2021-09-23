ICCI congratulates Ch. Yaseen Group on winning CDA Labor Union Referendum

ISLAMABAD : A 35-member delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) led by President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan visited election camp of the CDA labor union in Sitara Market, Islamabad and congratulated Chaudhry Yasin Group on achieving landslide victory in CDA Labor Union referendum. They facilitated the newly elected Secretary-General of CDA Labor Union Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, Chairman Shakir Zaman Kayani, President Raja Aurangzeb Khan, and Additional Secretary Ali Asghar alias Mani Butt among others.

ICCI Vice President Abdul Rehman Khan, Chairman Founder Group Mian Akram Farid, Former Presidents ICCI Tariq Sadiq, Khalid Iqbal Malik, Ejaz Abbasi, Zafar Bakhtawari, newly elected President ICCI Muhammad Shakeel Munir, Senior Vice President Jamshed Akhtar Sheikh, Vice President Muhammad Fahim Khan as well as Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Aslam Khokhar, Khalid Chaudhry, Naveed Malik, Saif-ur-Rehman Khan, Ashfaq Chatha, Waqar Bakhtawari, Imran Minhas, Nisar Mirza, Tahir Mahmood, Zia Khalid Chaudhry, Naveed Satti, Chaudhry Abdul Ghaffar, Abdul Hameed Abbasi, Tahmas Butt, and others were included in the delegation.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, ICCI, said that the business community of the federal capital was proud of the great victory of the Chaudhry Yasin Group in CDA Labor Union’s referendum as Chaudhry Muhammad Yaseen has always cooperated with the Chamber in resolving the key issues of the business community. He said that CDA Labor Union is the largest union in Islamabad and vowed that ICCI and CDA Union would make collaborative efforts to serve the citizens and the business community.

Chairman Founder Group Mian Akram Farid said that the CDA Labor Union has a very important role in solving the problems of the business community and hoped that Chaudhry Yasin Group would continue to cooperate with ICCI in addressing the key issues of the business community for better growth of business activities.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary-General, UBG said that the CDA employees have posed great confidence in the Chaudhry Yasin Group and hoped that the winning team would work hard for their welfare. Tariq Sadiq, Ejaz Abbasi, and Khalid Iqbal Malik said that ICCI would extend all possible cooperation to the CDA Labor Union in its efforts for protecting the genuine rights of CDA employees.

Expressing his views, the newly elected Secretary-General of the CDA Labor Union, Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, said that CDA employees have put a great responsibility on his shoulders and reaffirmed that he would never disappoint them and would not spare any effort for the protection of their rights. He also congratulated the Founder Group ICCI on winning recent elections of ICCI and said that a delegation of CDA Labor Union would soon visit the Chamber to formally congratulate the newly elected Office Bearers.

CDA Labor Union Chairman Shakir Zaman Kayani, President Raja Aurangzeb, and Additional Secretary Ali Asghar alias Mani Butt also expressed their views and thanked the ICCI delegation for visiting to congratulate them.