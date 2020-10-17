ICCI calls for promulgation of a balanced rent control act in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with a delegation visited Sitara Market, G-7 Markaz Islamabad and congratulated Syed Altaf Hussain Shah, President, Rana Akram, Secretary General and other newly elected Office Bearers of the Traders Welfare Association of the market on achieving landslide victory in the elections.

Chairman Founder Group Mian Akram Farid, Vice President ICCI Abdul Rehman Khan, Zubair Ahmad Malik, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Mian Shaukat Masood, Ajmal Baloch, Khalid Chaudhry, Naveed Malik, Sheikh Abdul Waheed, Fahim Khan, Akhunzada Naeem Khan, Chaudhry Ashraf Farzand, Rana Qaiser, Malik Afzal and others were in the delegation.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the promulgation of a balanced rent control act in Islamabad was the dire need of the hour as it was a long standing demand of traders. He said that the absence of a rent law was not only giving rise to rent disputes between the tenants and landlords, it also affected the business activities as well. Therefore, he demanded that a balanced rent law should be promulgated which should protect the genuine rights of the landlords and the tenants. He further said that an amended bill of rent control act was passed by the Standing Committee of the National Assembly and emphasized that the National Assembly should pass it as soon as possible while the Chamber would extend full cooperation in this regard.

Expressing his views, Founder Group Chairman Mian Akram Farid and Vice President ICCI Abdul Rehman Khan said that no development work has been done in any market of Islamabad for the last four years due to which the problems of traders were increasing. However, they reiterated that the incumbent leadership of ICCI would do its utmost with CDA and MCI to resolve these issues.

The newly elected President of Traders Welfare Association Syed Altaf Hussain Shah and Secretary General Rana Akram speaking at the occasion said that traders have been facing financial difficulties due to Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns for the last seven months and they needed relief measures from the government. They said that some steps of FBR, CDA and MCI were adding to the problems of traders and said that ICCI should play its role in resolving such issues through dialogue with these institutions.