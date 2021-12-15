ICCI calls for promoting entrepreneurship in youth for sustainable growth

ISLAMABAD, DEC 15: /DNA/ – Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has called upon the government to make more conducive policies for promoting entrepreneurship in youth that will enhance their self-employment and pave way for sustainable economic growth of the country. He said that the government has launched Kamyab Jawan Program, which was a laudable initiative as it would create many new opportunities for youth in business and other fields. He stressed that the commercial banks should also come up with low cost business loan schemes for youth to facilitate them in launching business start-ups. He said this while speaking as Chief Guest at a two days Entrepreneurship Gala 2021 organized by the Iqra University, Islamabad.

Muhammad Shakeel Munir along with Dr. Muhammad Islam, Vice President, Iqra University Islamabad, Ms. Naila Ansari President Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industryand others visited various stalls put up by the students in the Gala and appreciated their efforts.He gave the students many useful tips for becoming successful entrepreneur. He said that by becoming entrepreneurs, they would not only achieve a prosperous career for themselves, they would create jobs to others and make useful contribution towards the economic development of the country. He lauded the efforts of Iqra University for providing quality education to students in various disciplines.

The basic objective of the Entrepreneurship Gala was to raise awareness among the students and individuals about self-employment, business opportunities and how to be an entrepreneur to create jobs for others instead of job seeker. The students came up with multiple unique business ideas for presentation in the event. Young entrepreneurs from ICCI and Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce also participated in the Entrepreneurship Gala 2021 to showcase their products.

Dr. Muhammad Islam, Vice President, Iqra University Islamabad, Ms. Naila Ansari President Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry and others also spoke at the occasion and appreciated the students for coming up with innovative business ideas to solve various issues of the society.