Saturday, October 23, 2021
Main Menu

ICC WORLD T20: Australia restrict South Africa to 118

| October 23, 2021

DUBAI, OCT 23: News from the center is that Australia have won the toss and captain Aaron Finch has decided to bowl first. We are back with the second innings.

We will join you again for the second-half of the match. Join us then.

So that’s an excellent performance bowling performance from Australia

South Africa 118-9 (20 overs)

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

ICC WORLD T20: Australia restrict South Africa to 118

DUBAI, OCT 23: News from the center is that Australia have won the toss andRead More

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia opt to bat against South Africa

DUBAI, OCT 23: News from the center is that Australia have won the toss andRead More

Comments are Closed