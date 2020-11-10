IBCC provides one window facilitation for attestation

ISLAMABAD, NOV 10 (DNA) – Over the special direction of Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Education, Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), has started various initiatives to facilitate the students and their parents for attestion and equivalence of documents. In this regard, Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah,

Secretary IBCC signed the agreement with TCS Express & Logistic to avail 1Link service to extend the opportunity of submission of Equivalence & Attestation fee at any of the TCS express Centers across Pakistan instead of visiting bank in order to facilitate the public under one roof.

With this MoU, the applicants can deposit their equivalence and attestation fee at any of the TCS express centers in Pakistan at more than 850 outlets in over 380 cities/towns in the country.

Mr Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Trainings directed Secretary IBCC to take measures to facilitate the students in attestation process through building trust of the students on courier service and organisation as their testimonial may remain safe and secure. He also directed that the applicants may also be updated about the status of their applications from submission of the documents till delivery.

The Secretary IBCC, along with TCS Service, devised a mechanism to update applications status from submission till delivery.=DNA

