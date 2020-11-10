CGSS to work closely with Women Association of Uzbekistan in multiple fields

ISLAMABAD, NOV 10 (DNA) – Lt Col Khalid Taimur Akram (Retd), Executive Director, Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad visited the Embassy of The Republic of Uzbekistan, Islamabad, and met with Lt Col Saad Ullah, Charge De Affairs/Defence Attaché and other diplomatic staff of Embassy of Uzbekistan, Islamabad.

During the meeting it was decided that CGSS will work closely with the Women Association of Uzbekistan in various areas including entrepreneurship, CGSS will also organize an event on entrepreneurship with the Women Association of Uzbekistan from 19th to 21st November.

It was also discussed that CGSS will work with institutions in the Republic of Uzbekistan for joint research activities to highlight the similar historical aspects of both countries.

Modalities involved in the establishment of Zahir Ud Babur chair in Punjab University were also brought under discussion.

Lt Col Saad Ullah appreciated CGSS for its active role in strengthening bilateral ties between Pakistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The meeting was also attended by:

Ms. Palwasha Nawaz, Project Executive, CGSS

Ms. Minahil Shawal Afridi, Research Executive, CGSS.=DNA

