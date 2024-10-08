How The Blue Economy Can Drive National Development

By: Muhammad Salman Ul Haq

The National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) is Pakistan’s leading maritime research Institute which is actively working with national and international partners to jump-start the Blue Economy of Pakistan. This year on 9th of October NIMA is holding its 4th International Maritime Symposium on the topic of “Realization of Blue Economy Through the Prism Sustainable Development Goals – Options For Developing Countries”. Such events can not only provide people the opportunity to engage with global maritime experts but also learn to contribute towards shaping a sustainable future.

The Blue Economy, which emphasizes the sustainable use of ocean resources to promote economic growth, enhance livelihoods and ensure the health of marine ecosystems, offers a transformative opportunity for Pakistan’s socio-economic uplift. By investing in and developing its Blue Economy, Pakistan can diversify its economic base while aligning with several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Key goals such as SDG 1 (No Poverty), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and SDG 14 (Life Below Water) are directly linked to the potential of the Blue Economy while all other goals are indirectly linked.

The major areas of Blue Economy consists of fisheries and aquaculture, marine tourism, marine renewable energy, maritime shipping and marine biotechnology. Countries like Bangladesh and Indonesia are good examples of how the Blue Economy can help drive economic growth and development, job creation and increase in the national income. Pakistanhas a vast coastline of 1001 kilometres, Exclusive Economic Zone and a vibrant fishery sector which can also benefit from Blue Economy.

However, Pakistan’s coastal region has numerous challenges that slow down the development of Blue Economy. The communities are mostly poor and cannot even access basic necessities such as education, health and clean water. The underdeveloped infrastructure in these communities thus does not allow the people to participate in any economic activity apart from fishing.

Deterioration of the coastal environment through factors such as overfishing adds on the challenges faced by these communities. Unsustainable fishing practices lead to the exhaustion of fish resources and this poses a major threat to fishermen who depend on fish as their source of income. Other problems include marine pollution, coastal erosion and various factors that make the fishing industries unsustainable in the long run.

In addition, majority of the coastal populations are not well endowed in terms of skills and capital to participate in higher value Blue Economy activities like marine tourism or production of marine renewable energy. The lack of government polices that seek to address the particularities make these communities economically neglected. The statistics are shocking to say the least. According to the United Nation Development Program’s Human Development Index report, HDI of 2022, Pakistan ranked 161 countries out of 192 countries. By 2023, Pakistan ranked 164th and has regressed three places due to continuous social, economic and political issues, and the floods of 2022. The country’s education standards are extremely dismal; only about 60.65% of the population is literate according to the 2023 census. This situation is more grim in the coastal rural areas of Sindh and Balochistan province where currently the literacy rate stands at 38.14% and 35.74% respectively, highlighting the wide disparity of growth between coastal and inland areas. The health indicators are also unfavourable, with high prevalence of malnutrition and high infant mortality rate in the coastal communities.

Pakistan has vast opportunities to elevate the living standards of its people especially those in coastal areas using the Blue Economy. Fisheries and aquaculture can be developed through the promotion of sustainable methods and incorporation of state-of-the-art technologies into fishing activities, which will improve yields and guarantee the sustainability of fish stocks. This comprises of offering relevant training and subsidies to enable a shift from conventional methods that are less efficient and environmentally friendly.

Additionally, developing marine tourismencompassing eco-friendly resorts, beach tourism and water sportscan significantly stimulate related industries like hospitality, transport and handicrafts. In the renewable energy sector, focusing on offshore wind and tidal energy can diversify energy sources and create job opportunities in coastal regions. Furthermore, involving coastal communities in marine biotechnology and conservation efforts, such as coral reef restoration and mangrove planting, will preserve marine biodiversity while providing alternative livelihoods, thus promoting both environmental sustainability and economic resilience.

For the blue economy to reach its full potential, the Pakistani government, together with relevant stakeholders, require a multi faceted approach. Educational and vocational training for the marginalized coastal communities will prepare them for an active participation in the maritime industries through construction of schools, health centres and clean water sources for a better and sustainable economic future. It is equally important to enforce environmental protection laws through policies that encourage sustainable fishing, protection of the exploited species and their habitats. These initiatives require the support of the government, the private sector and civil society, especially the public-private partnerships which also spearhead investment, technology and employment. Furthermore, collaboration with countries that have already implemented Blue Economy initiatives can give Pakistan the knowledge and capital required to harness the full potential of its maritime sector.

The Blue Economy presents a unique opportunity for Pakistan to address the socio-economic challenges faced by its coastal communities. Through sustainable fisheries, marine tourism, renewable energy and improved infrastructure, Pakistan can uplift these marginalized populations and build a stronger, more resilient Blue Economy. However, this potential can only be realized through careful planning, investmentand a commitment to sustainability. By recognizing and acting upon the value of its maritime resources, Pakistan can pave the way for a brighter future for its coastal communities, contributing to national prosperity in the process.

The National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) is Pakistan’s leading maritime research Institute which is actively working with national and international partners to jump-start the Blue Economy of Pakistan. This year on 9th of October NIMA is holding its 4th International Maritime Symposium on the topic of “Realization of Blue Economy Through the Prism Sustainable Development Goals – Options For Developing Countries”. Such events can not only provide people the opportunity to engage with global maritime experts but also learn to contribute towards shaping a sustainable future.

The author is a Research Associate at the National Institute of Maritime Affairs, Islamabad and can be reached at [email protected]