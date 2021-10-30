How Qatar Airways is supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month

DOHA, OCT 30: Qatar Airways is going pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October. The “Think Pink” experience aims to shed light on breast cancer with curated bespoke amenities and food experiences on flights and Hamad International Airport lounges.

The amenity kits, for example, are designed in collaboration with Italian luggage brand Bric’s and made from vegan leather.

The female passengers get a pink and white kit while the males get a black coloured kit.

Items inside the kits include products from Castello Monte Vibiano Vecchio, including lip balm, hydrating facial mist, and anti-ageing moisturiser in special limited edition pink branding.

First class and business class passengers departing from Doha get to sample a special “Think Pink” menu featuring afternoon tea and desserts with a sugar paste breast cancer ribbon. Economy Class passengers enjoy a pink-themed cheesecake and limited-edition breast cancer awareness amenity kit on select long-haul and ultra-long-haul flights.

Passengers also enjoy a crafted signature Pink Berry mocktail, a ruby hot chocolate topped with pink marshmallows and a pink-themed afternoon tea at Al Safwa First Lounge and Al Mourjan Business Lounge in Hamad International Airport.

Group chief executive of Qatar Airways Akbar Al Baker said Breast Cancer Awareness Month serves as a reminder of the challenges some Qatar Airways staff face when they or their loved ones get diagnosed.

“We value the health of our passengers and women worldwide and are proud to demonstrate our commitment by raising awareness of the importance of self-assessment during our annual support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” he said.