‘Holi’ Celebrated In Attock City

ATTOCK: The Hindu and Sikh communities celebrated ‘Holi’ a festival of

colours to welcome spring here on Monday at Valmeci Mandir.

The festival is celebrated every year in February or March and

signifies new beginnings leaving behind winter and welcoming spring.

In this regard, a special gathering was held at Valmeci Temple of

Attock. Special sermons were delivered, preaching love and peace while

prayers were offered for prosperity of Pakistan. Sweets and meals were

distributed among all community members.

Talking to media persons on this occasion, Pandit Sarwan Kumar said

that the festival of colours rejuvenates the spirit of fun, freedom,

love, respect and happiness to blend myths with religion for promoting

harmony.

Felicitating the Hindu community on the festival, he said it welcomes

spring, brings joy, festivity and happiness for all sections of the

society and promotes celebration among all communities.

In Pakistan, the Hindu community celebrates the festival with a play

of colours and also burns logs of wood to symbolize the victory of

good over evil and observe Holi Pooja. He thanked the guests and

representative of other communities who attended this festival and

said this is the best message for the rest of the world that Hindus in

Pakistan had been enjoying full religious freedoms and rights like

other citizens.

The Hindu community also throws colours blended in water, powdered

colours and splash colour-filled balloons in what is also the first

major festival of Hindus in the year.