‘Holi’ Celebrated In Attock City
By FAISAL MUNIR / DNA
ATTOCK: The Hindu and Sikh communities celebrated ‘Holi’ a festival of
colours to welcome spring here on Monday at Valmeci Mandir.
The festival is celebrated every year in February or March and
signifies new beginnings leaving behind winter and welcoming spring.
In this regard, a special gathering was held at Valmeci Temple of
Attock. Special sermons were delivered, preaching love and peace while
prayers were offered for prosperity of Pakistan. Sweets and meals were
distributed among all community members.
Talking to media persons on this occasion, Pandit Sarwan Kumar said
that the festival of colours rejuvenates the spirit of fun, freedom,
love, respect and happiness to blend myths with religion for promoting
harmony.
Felicitating the Hindu community on the festival, he said it welcomes
spring, brings joy, festivity and happiness for all sections of the
society and promotes celebration among all communities.
In Pakistan, the Hindu community celebrates the festival with a play
of colours and also burns logs of wood to symbolize the victory of
good over evil and observe Holi Pooja. He thanked the guests and
representative of other communities who attended this festival and
said this is the best message for the rest of the world that Hindus in
Pakistan had been enjoying full religious freedoms and rights like
other citizens.
The Hindu community also throws colours blended in water, powdered
colours and splash colour-filled balloons in what is also the first
major festival of Hindus in the year.
