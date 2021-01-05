HEC Invites Applications For Research Awards 2021
Higher Education Commission has invited Pakistani researchers and scholars to submit applications for HEC Research Awards 2021.
The awards aim to recognize and reward excellence in research and promote publications with higher impact.
