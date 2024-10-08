Hanif Abbasi visits ICCI: Says Country Makes Strides Towards Economic Stability

Islamabad, OCT 8 /DNA/ – Member National Assembly and senior member of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Mohammad Hanif Abbasi has emphasized the crucial role of political stability in achieving economic stability during his visit to the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He congratulated the newly elected president, Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, along with SVP Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, VP Nasir Mehmood Chaudrhy, and the executive body. Abbasi stressed that despite facing numerous challenges, Pakistan must focus on industrial development, fostering a tax culture, and promoting positivity by overlooking negativity targeting national institutions. He expressed optimism that continued progress on this path will ultimately lead to achieving the country’s development goals.

Abbasi expressed the hope that soon the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) issue will be resolved and bring much-needed relief to both the business community and the general public.

Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), warmly welcomed the honorable guest and took the opportunity to introduce the newly elected Senior Vice President and Vice President. He reaffirmed ICCI’s dedication to addressing the concerns of the business community, crucial for the nation’s economic prosperity .

Qureshi highlighted the challenges faced by the community and emphasized the urgent need for resolving these issues to facilitate ease of doing business, ultimately boosting Pakistan’s exports.

Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari also commenced the services of MNA Mohammad Hanif Abbasi for the development of the twin city.

On this occasion, ICCI senior leaders Zahid Maqbool, Naeem Siddiqui, Khalid Chaudhry, Waseem Chaudhry, Rohail Anwar Butt, Raja Naveed Akhtar Satti and other were also present.