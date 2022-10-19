Hamza, Noor wins first round of CAS-Serena Hotels Int’l Squash C’ship 

AFZAL JAVED

ISLAMABAD, OCT 19: Pakistan emerging stars Hamza Khan and Noor Zaman starting their winning campaign by defeating strong opponents in the first round of Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship for Men here at Mushaf Squash Complex Islamabad.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with PAF, Serena Hotels and Combaxx Sports, is organizing Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels International for Men and Serena Hotels-Combaxx Sports International Squash Championship for Women which will be concluding on 23 October, 2022.

Besides Pakistan, a group of 30 world ranking Men & Women players from Austria, Czech Republic, Egypt, England, Espain, Germany, Hungry, Iran, Kuwait, Malaysia, Qatar, Serbia, Singapore & USA are participating in championship.

Air Marshal Aamir Masood, Senior Vice President, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) graced the occasion as Chief Guest in the opening ceremony.

Detailed results 1st round matches of Men & Women are appended below.

Men Event

Moustafa El Sirty (EGY) Got Bye, Hamza Khan (PAK) bt Ammar Altamimi (KUW) 14-12, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9 (41 Min), Ibrahim Elkabbani (EGY) bt Farhan Mehboob (PAK) 11-8, 11-9, 11-13, 11-8 (47 Min), Christopher Gordon (USA) Got Bye, Yassin Elshafei (EGY) Got Bye, Darren Rahul Pragasam (MAS) bt Zeeshan Zeb (PAK) 7-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-9 (38 Min), Ahsan Ayaz (PAK) bt Alireza Shamili (IRI) 11-7, 11-9, 12-10 (31 Min), Balazs Farka (HUN) Got Bye, Yahya Elnawasany (EGY) Got Bye, Adeen Idrakie (MAS) bt Muhammad Ashab Irfan (PAK) 11-8, 11-7, 11-9 (39 Min), Noor Zaman (PAK) bt Mohamed Nasser (EGY) 10-12, 12-10, 11-8, 11-3 (38 Min), Curtis Malik (ENG) Got Bye, Syed Azlan Amjad (QAT) Got Bye, Farhan Zaman (Pak) bt Israr Ahmad (PAK) 11-4, 11-5, 11-3 (20 Min), Viktor Byrtus (CZE) bt Abdallah Elmasry (EGY) 12-10, 4-11, 11-1, 6-11, 11-9 (48 Min) and Mohamed ElSherbini (EGY) Got Bye.

Women Event

Saskia Belnhard (GER) Got Bye, Nour Heikal (GEY) bt Sammer Anjum (PAK) 11-5, 11-2, 117 (12 Min), Haya Ali (EGY) bt Komal Khan (PAK) 11-3, 11-2, 11-4 (12 Min), Sofia Masteos (ESP) Got Bye, Au Yeong Wai Yhamn (SGP) Got Bye, Yasshmita Jadishkumar (MAS) bt Mehwish Ali (PAK) 11-2, 11-2, 11-4 (13 Min), Sadia Gul (PAK) bt Arisha Khan (USA) 11-8, 11-4, 11-8 (22 Min), Malak Khafagy (EGY) Got Bye, Fayrouz Aboelkheir (EGY) Got Bye, Rushna Mehboob (PAK) bt Saima Shaukat (PAK) 11-5, 11-8, 5-11, 11-6 (18 Min), Noor Ul Huda (PAK) bt Kincso Szasz (Hun) 11-7, 11-9, 7-11, 12-10 (27 Min), Katerina Tycova (GER) Got Bye, Jacqueline Peychar (AUT) Got Bye, Zynab Khan (Pak) bt Aiman Shahbaz (Pak) 11-8, 11-9, 11-7 (16 Min), Jelena Dutina (SRB) bt Anam Mustafa Aziz (PAK) 12-10, 11-9, 11-7 (17 Min) and Marta Dominguez Fernandez (ESP) Got Bye.