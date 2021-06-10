Govt’s foremost priority to make people economically self-reliant: PM

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan says besides financial assistance of the downtrodden segment, the government’s foremost priority is to make the people economically self-reliant.

The prime minister expressed these views while presiding over a high level meeting of Kamyab Pakistan Programme in Islamabad.

He said it is for the first time in Pakistan that a comprehensive strategy has been formulated to steer the economically weaker segments of the society out of poverty.

The meeting was briefed about including the Kamyab Business, Kamyab Kissan and Kamyab Hunarmand programmes in the Kamyab Jawan Programme, and whole-sale lending for the low cost housing schemes and Kamyab Pakistan Housing in the Kamyab Pakistan Programme.

It was told that the Kamyab Pakistan Programme would play an important role in enhancing economic activities in the country and making people self-dependent in terms of employment.