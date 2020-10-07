Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Govt notifies Economic Outreach Apex Committee

| October 7, 2020
ISLAMABAD : The federal government notified on Wednesday the formation of Economic Outreach Apex Committee and Coordination Group.

According to a notification, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the chairperson of the Economic Outreach Apex Committee that comprises 13 federal ministries, the chief ministers of all the provinces, and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir premier.

The premier’s advisers on finance and trade have been named members of the committee. The federal ministers for science and technology, information, industries, information technology, and food security will be part of the committee.

Special Assistant to the PM on National Health Services and Overseas Pakistanis will also be part of the committee.

The committee will review the country’s economic indicators, set fiscal targets, and work out a strategy to achieve them.

On September 24, PM Imran had decided to form the Economic Outreach Apex Committee to promote economic diplomacy and foster coordination among federal ministries, and provincial governments for timely achievement of economic goals set by the government.

The premier said promoting economic diplomacy is the need of the hour, which will not only strengthen bilateral relations with other countries but existing potential can also be explored to the maximum level in the field of economy.

