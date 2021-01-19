Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Govt not created hurdle in way of PDM protest: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, JAN 19 (DNA) – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz says the government has not created any hurdle in the way of protest by the PDM in Islamabad Tuesday.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Information Minister said the smooth flow of traffic on the roads of Islamabad is a proof of Imran Khan’s pro-democratic personality.

The Minister said the nation has not forgotten when the PML-N government had subjected the peaceful PTI protestors to violence. He said the nation can also never forget the Model Town tragedy.

Earlier, the minister said that PDM is destined to face failure, disgrace and humiliation. He said that the defeated elements of the PDM are again gathering to formulate a strategy to protect their politics and looted wealth.

The minister said the opposition alliance revolves around disagreements based on vested interests.  Shibli Faraz said that the nation could never forget the Model Town tragedy during PML- N rule. =DNA

